FAIRFIELD GLADE, Tenn. — The Fairfield Glade Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Chief Michael Williams on Facebook that Officer Jerry Singleton,52, died of natural caused during his shift on New Year's Eve.

"He was a dedicated Law Enforcement Officer who served in law enforcement for over 30 years,' according to the post.

Singleton had been with the Fairfield Glade department in Cumberland County since May. Before that, he worked for the Harriman Police Department, Kingston Police Department, Rockwood Police Department, and the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

"This is an extremely tough day for our department. Jerry was liked by all and he had the ability to connect with everyone,' Williams said.

“Officer Singleton died while serving and this is what he loved to do.”