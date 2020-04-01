Fairfield Glade officer Jerry Singleton will be laid to rest on Sunday after dying on duty New Year's Eve.

Doctors said he died from a blood clot in his lung just minutes after starting his shift. The 30-year veteran served in six different East Tennessee department.

RELATED: 'He was one of a kind' | Officer nearly sidelined before, dies in line of duty

RELATED: Fairfield Glade officer died during his shift of natural causes

His funeral will be held at the Roane State Community College Gymnasium Saturday evening and a funeral procession is planned for Sunday.

The route will begin at Roane State Community College at 1:15 p.m. and head onto Patton Lane towards U.S. Highway 27, turn right onto Highway 27 N, turn onto Highway 62 towards Morgan county, and turn right onto Jimmy Justice Road towards Davis Cemetery in Oliver Springs.

Officers from across Tennessee will remember him at the services this weekend including an honor guard, a missing man flyover formation and involve officers from as far away as Memphis.