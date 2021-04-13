Pastor Daryl Arnold, other faith leaders across Knoxville to host citywide prayer meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pastor Daryl Arnold and other faith leaders across Knoxville are hosting a citywide prayer meeting on Tuesday.
Pastor Arnold said the same shock, sadness, and sick feeling in his stomach returned on Monday as he learned of the deadly shooting at Austin-East.
He said gun violence is something students have had to face too many times.
Pastor Arnold officiated funerals for 3 of the 4 teens shot and killed in Knoxville this year.
The citywide prayer meeting will be held at Overcoming Believers Church at 6 p.m.
Everyone is welcome.