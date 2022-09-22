Dogwood Arts unveils new seasonal mural in downtown Knoxville to celebrate fall

The mural was painted by Megan Lingerfelt, who painted several previous seasonal murals for the city.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Every year, Dogwood Arts unveils a new mural in downtown Knoxville to celebrate the start of each new season. It's part of the organization's "Art in Public Places" mural program.

On Thursday, they unveiled the mural for fall 2022. It was painted by Megan Lingerfelt, who chose to use autumn colors to paint chrysanthemums, otherwise known as the "Queen of Fall Flowers." The mural is near the entrance to Strong Alley, next to Market Square.

Lingerfelt lives in East Tennessee and has painted several murals for Dogwood Arts throughout the years. She also painted murals for areas in Oak Ridge, capturing the city's history and ingenuity through her art. Lingerfelt was also chosen to repair the Dolly Parton mural when it was vandalized in 2020.

