KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As of Wednesday, Dunkin' Donuts is serving a variety of pumpkin spice menu items.

On Tuesday, Starbucks will start serving its iconic pumpkin spice latte drink across the nation.

For many, that signifies the start of the fall season... but is August too early?

For pumpkin-lover Ann Vozdak, late-August is the perfect time to introduce the fall flavors.

"Most of the stores already have a lot of fall things out, so you're kind of getting excited for it," she said. "It's making me want pumpkin."

She said she enjoys the blend of fall spices like cinnamon and nutmeg in her coffee.

"I love them all year long," she said. "But I think August you're already getting ready for September and it's all kicking into the fall season."

Fall is her favorite time of the year.

However, it doesn't officially start until September 23. That's closer to the time local pumpkin patches and corn mazes, like Deep Well Farm, will open.

"I work out here on the farm and when it's 95 degrees every da, I don't really see anything much fall about it," Deep Well employee Ray Linginfelter said.

His father agreed.

"The pumpkins start coming in rip at the end of September to October," V.W. Linginfelter said. "You should have it starting around October."

Deep Well Farm opens to the public on September 28, once the pumpkins are ripe and school visits are planned.

Petal Java and K-Brew are planning to offer fall drinks and treats in the next month.

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop will offer pumpkin pies in November.

As for the colorful leaves, University of Tennessee Extension Agent Neal Denton said that's up to the weather throughout the year.

"Fall starts when fall wants to start," he said.

Heavy rainfall followed by humidity and periods of drought mean some trees might already be shedding leaves.

"If there's something wrong with them, or the plant is beginning to go into some drought stress, they'll start shedding leaves," said Denton. "Some species do it earlier than others."