A Union County K-9 is being honored with new ballistic vests for other K-9 officers across the country.

Josey, a 7-year-old bloodhound with the Union County Sheriff's Office, died earlier this month after she was rushed to the UT College of Veterinary Medicine when she was found unresponsive from a previously undetected medical condition.

After a tearful goodbye, her handler's husband said a number of ballistic vests with her name embroidered on it along with first aid kits will be donated to help K-9s around the country.

"She was one of those once in a lifetime dogs that taught you so much," said K-9 Deputy Marvin Carter.

His wife, K-9 Deputy Missy Carter, was Josey's handler. In addition to their work with the Union County Sheriff's Office, the two work together to train search and rescue dogs and assist other counties when needed.

