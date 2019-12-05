KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For some restaurants, Mother's Day started at an easy pace.

But for Cafe 4 and Tupelo Honey, as rain hit the ground and covered patios around Knoxville, hundreds of people made their way downtown throughout.

"We opened up the door with reservations all the way until 4 p.m.," Tupelo Honey general manager Heather Roberts said. "Well, it is our busiest day of the year."



Tupelo Honey Executive Chef Tierzah Moore said preparation started three weeks ago and today they've got more staff working than usual.

"There's a lot of reservations, we have a lot of families coming down celebrating mothers," Moore said.

But if you thought maybe only a few dozen people called ahead of time, you thought wrong.

"About 600 people made reservations for brunch alone, and that's not even counting dinner," Roberts said.

For servers, cooks and everyone involved that means a long day.

"It just means a busy day for us all day, the rain really can't keep us down," Moore said.

But Moore said she doesn't mind much because the day is pretty special for her too. She is expecting a little one soon.

"I have a little bun in the oven," Moore said.

In just two short months, she will welcome a brand new baby boy into the world and she already has a name in mind.

"I'm very excited, mostly just excited to get him out," she said. "I'll name him Henry."

While the rest of the day would be a long one for Moore and people all over the city she says she's happy to be right where she is, doing something she's proud to do, in a place she's proud to live.

"This is what I love to do, this is where I want to be," she said.