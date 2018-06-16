More than 10 years after the deaths of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom, their families are keeping their memory alive with an annual bike ride on Saturday.

The day started out with a bike show at Biker Rags in Knoxville. Shortly after the show, folks hopped on their bikes to ride through Blount and Loudon counties -- ending the ride at Harley-Davidson where people were able to eat lunch and enjoy live music.

The ride was held to honor the lives of both Channon Christian and Chris Newsom who were both brutally murdered in January 2007.

Channon Christian's parents say the support from the community every year is something they appreciate.

"Ever since the very beginning, since the first ride, we have kept an effort to keep shining Chris's memory alive," Gary Christian, Channon's father, said. "It's great to see after all these years, people are still supporting us."

This was the ninth year for the memorial bike ride.

