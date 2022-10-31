'More prayers': Families of teen victims in Chattooga car crash mourn their death

“You better hold them. If you got them, you better hold them. You better go in there and hold them right now."

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A town in Northwest Georgia is mourning the death of four people who died in a car crash in Chattooga County on Sunday morning.

The community held a prayer memorial on the football field at 7 p.m. on Monday night to honor them.

"Unexplainable. Unbelievable,” said Desirae Rogers, 14-year-old Tydraevius Dozier's mom and 16-year-old Zantivian Brown's stepmom, who was gripping Tydraevius' jersey tight when they spoke to us on Monday. "My babies. They were amazing, outgoing, outspoken, everybody loved them.”

The two boys, students at Chattooga High School, were killed early Sunday morning in a car crash. Fifteen-year-old Xavier Gray was a sophomore at the school and also died in the crash.

State police say 54-year-old Otis Tennard, who also died in the crash, was driving on Highway 114 when he lost control of the car, hit a private driveway and overturned. A fifth passenger is in the hospital in critical condition.

“You better hold them," said Dylan Chaney, the brothers' father. "If you got them, you better hold them. You better go in there and hold them right now. It’ll only take a few minutes.”

The three boys played on the high school football team. They were star players with great attitudes on and off the field.

"When you spend that time together, you create a bond with those guys," said Shawn Peek, the school's football coach. "A lot of these little kids look up to these guys and want to be them when they get big. It creates a void.”

The crash is still under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol. The official cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Their families say their three smiles and personalities filled the room. Zantivian had just transferred to the school. Xavier joined the football team this year and had a contagious passion for the sport. Tydraevius had the drive to make it to the varsity team, one day.

"We’re together, and that’s what we’ll do going forward," said Peek. "We’ll try to be there for each other and help each other.”

Their school is surrounding the families with love.

Their parents are heartbroken.

"I’m so proud of y’all," Rogers said of her sons. "So proud."