Family arrives back from vacation to find OR home on fire

Oak Ridge Fire Department firefighters were alerted about 3:16 a.m. Monday to the fire.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — An Oak Ridge family returning from vacation early Monday arrived back home to find their house on fire. The blaze destroyed the house on East Pasadena Road.

When they got there they found fire coming through the roof in the back corner, according to the city.

No one was home at the time. But about 15 minutes after firefighters got there, residents arrived home in their motor home to find the house on fire, according to the city.

"Red Cross was called to provide assistance to the family of seven living in the home," according to a release from the city.

Three engines, a tower truck, a rescue truck and a battalion chief worked about 20 minutes to get it under control.

Crews stayed at Pasadena Road for several hours early Monday to ensure the fire didn't spark again.