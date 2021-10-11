Family fighting to keep man behind bars after murder of Farragut couple more than 20 years ago

David Scarbrough, convicted of killing a Farragut couple in their home in 1995, is up for parole next month.

FARRAGUT, Tenn — A man convicted of killing a Farragut couple more than 20 years ago is up for parole next month.

45-year-old David Scarbrough is spending decades in prison for the murders of Les and Carol Dotts, who were killed in their Farragut home in February 1995.

Officials say the couple came back from dinner to find two men burglarizing their house, located in Farragut's quiet Village Green neighborhood. The men shot and killed the couple, according to reports.

One of the two men convicted in the Dotts' killing, Thomas Gagne Jr., received two life sentences and is not currently eligible for parole.

But Scarbrough can receive parole if granted by officials. His last unsuccessful parole hearing was in 2015.

The Dotts' daughter, Jeanne Dotts Brykalski, wants help in denying parole for Scarbrough.

"Even though it's been almost 27 years, that doesn't mean the pain has lessened," Brykalsi said. "When it comes to having a loved one murdered, there is no such thing as closure."

She said she will never forget the night she lost her parents. She said she wasn't expecting to have to deal with a parole hearing until 2026. With the parole hearing set next month, she said she is terrified.

"It's been a bit of an emotional rollercoaster on many, many different levels," Brykalski said.

She still remembers how she felt in 2015, the first time Scarbrough was up for parole.

"I can remember sitting at my computer and just staring at it in shock and disbelief," Brykalski said.

"I want them just to flat out deny him parole and not let him come up for parole again for another 6 years," Brykalski said.

Right now, the petition has over 1,800 signatures.