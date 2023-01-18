Family gathers to honor shooting victims two years later

Jonah Caldwell and Marquis Nolan were both killed in a shooting in January 2021. Two years since then, no one has been arrested in relation to the shooting.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered on Magnolia Avenue Wednesday night to honor two men who were shot dead on Jan. 18, 2021. Two years since that shooting, no one has been arrested.

Jonah Caldwell and Marquis Nolan were both killed in that shooting. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said they were offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the shooting.

They said Caldwell left behind a mother, sister and grandparents. Nolan had two children.

"My son lost his life, right here. So many people could stand back and record his lifeless body right there, and nobody's bothered to stand up and say, 'We've seen who's done this.' Nobody," said Tonya Nolan, the mother of Marquis Nolan.