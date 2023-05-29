East Tennessee family honors fallen soldier almost 15 years later

Every Memorial Day, the Hovaters visit Jason Hovater's grave at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly 15 years after he died, Jason Hovater's family visited his grave to honor their fallen hero. The family visits Jason's grave every year on Memorial Day.

"He saved lives," said Jessica Davis, Jason's sister. "I want my kids to know that. Beyond that, I want them to honor my parents for the loss."

Jason died in the Battle of Wanat in Afghanistan. The Hovaters said U.S. troops were outnumbered by insurgents two-to-one, in what's considered the bloodiest in the 20-year war.

Jason Hovater died on July 13, 2008. He was 25 years old.

On a day to honor those who died serving, the Hovaters gathered at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Davis and her mom, Kathy Hovater, told Jason's nieces and nephews about Jason and who he was. Only one of Kathy's grandchildren met Jason before he died.

"We visit sometimes because we miss him," said Kathy Hovater. "But we live our life. God has given us such peace."

Jason's siblings shared stories about him growing up. His dad, Gerald, said Jason was his favorite.

"He's the best one because he was a great one," Gerald Hovater said.

During his service in Afghanistan, Jason Hovater was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and the Army Commendation Medal. For his efforts in the Battle of Wanat, Hovater was posthumously awarded the Silver Star.