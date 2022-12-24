x
No injuries reported after family loses home on Christmas Eve

The Cocke Co. Emergency Management Agency responded to the fire at around 6:35 a.m.
Credit: Cocke County Emergency Agency

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A family of four lost their home to a fire early Christmas Eve morning, according to the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency's Facebook post.  

Cocke Co. emergency responders responded to the fire around 6:35 a.m. near Salem Road, officials said. 

There was no loss of life or injury to the family or the emergency responders, officials said. 

Emergency Management received a list of what was under the tree and they are working with Greeneville Light and Power, emergency responders in Greeneville and "Operation Santa" to make sure the family gets their Christmas. 

"There will be a Christmas tomorrow morning," said officials. 

