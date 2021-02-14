Family members identify teenager who was killed leaving school Friday as Stanley Freeman Jr.

Family members said Stanley was an honorable student who dreamed of playing college sports.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Family members confirmed to 10News that the 16-year-old who was shot and killed while leaving Austin East High School on Friday was Stanley Freeman Jr.

Stanley’s family said he was an honorable student who had dreams of playing collegiate sports one day.

His coach of more than seven years recalled his memories of Stanley.

Photos of Stanley 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

“He was a genuine, loving, respectful kid with a big heart that loved everyone, the same if not more than we loved him,” said Nathan Guy.

Guy said Stanley was not only a player on his team but a young man he considered one of his own.

“He was a big part of so many lives. He was not only a player of mine but a son to me and my wife," Guy said. "We loved him like he was our son."

The family will hold a vigil Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Jarnigan & Son Mortuary parking lot to remember and honor Stanley. Those wishing to attend are asked to wear a mask.