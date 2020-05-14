GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — On February 1, investigators say the foster parents of 20-month-old Xavier Ramsey, left home to take another child to the hospital.

Xavier was placed in the care of Michael Grinstead.

When the parents returned home, Xavier was dead and Grinstead was no where to be found.

"I'm angry," says relative April Martin. "I'm angry. I'm angry. I'm angry at the situation."

Xavier Ramsey

Martin, whose niece is Xavier's mom, says the family is mourning.

"You can't bring him back," says Martin. "She will always have a hole in her heart of her child getting killed. Always."

Grinstead, 33, was indicted on two counts of first degree murder.

"The reason there are two first degree murder counts is they correlate with the two underlying charges," says District Attorney General Dan Armstrong. "This is what's under the term felony murder rule."

Those counts include aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

Many questions remain.

So far, there's very few answers.

"Any case is a challenge that involves the taking of a life," says Armstrong. "Any time it involves an infant like this, it's both heart wrenching and difficult to gather evidence."

Grinstead is currently in the Greene County Jail.

The district attorney's office says his arraignment date is scheduled for July 31.

The Tennessee Department of Child Services Commissioner Jennifer Nichols provided the following statement to News 5:

"There is nothing more heartbreaking than the senseless death of a child at the hands of an adult. While I cannot comment specifically about this case, I can confirm that the suspect charged in this case was not the foster parent and the foster home where Xavier lived is now closed. I am grateful to the TBI, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office for investigating this tragic case."