Friends, family remember Knoxville City Council candidate who died unexpectedly

Friends say Cameron Brooks loved Knoxville, his husband and his dogs.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Friends are remembering Cameron Brooks, who was running for city council. He died Friday morning from complications with his treatment for cancer. His campaign team said he had recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

Friends remembered him as an advocate for the people and pets in Knoxville.

Matt Shear is the Chair of the Knox County Democratic Party, a position Brooks formerly held. Shear said when he became chair, he called Brooks and he offered advice.

"Cameron's legacy will be one of determination to bring about change," Shear said. "In the City of Knoxville, when he believed in something, he believed in it and he would see it through and he would fight for the values that he held. "

Friends of Brooks say although he was a proud Democrat, his friendship crossed party lines. One of those friends was former Republican State Representative Eddie Mannis, who says the loss of Brooks is "gut-wrenching."

"To know Cameron was to love him," Mannis said. "If you were Cameron’s friend, he would fight for you and defend you to the end. Often, when it may not have been in his best personal interest to do so. He was just that loyal."

Knoxville City Councilman Tommy Smith also shared condolences.

"Cameron was genuinely passionate about helping people and dogs have a better quality of life," Smith said. "His life was filled with advocacy for the value of honest work and helping people achieve the dream of owning a home."

Activist and friend of Brooks, Sylvia Woods, says she felt like a mom to Cameron.

"He was so looking forward to running this campaign," Woods said. "He wanted to hold elected office. A lot of people in Knox County, and everywhere, are going to miss Cameron Brooks."