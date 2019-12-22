KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on Lyle Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the exterior attic vents, according to KFD.

The five-member family, two adults and three children, had already safely evacuated the home. No injuries were reported, according to fire officials.

Crews quickly went to work finding the fire in the attic above the bathroom.

Knoxville Fire Department

The homeowner reported that they had smelled, what they described as, electrical wires burning just before neighbors knocked on their door, telling them there was smoke coming from their roof, according to officials.

A quick call to 911 and firefighters were on the scene. The electrical meter was pulled from the home by KUB officials as a safety precaution.

The family is without power at this time, and the American Red Cross will assist with temporary needs until a more permanent solution can be determined.