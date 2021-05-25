Family of lost hiker found dead over the weekend leaning on faith & community for support

Dustin Williams' body was found on Saturday after an 11-day search in the Pocket Wilderness in Rhea County.

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Community and faith have been the two things holding the family of Dustin Williams together.

Rhea County rescue teams recovered Williams’ body after he went missing for 11 days in the Pocket Wilderness near Morgan Springs.

His sister, Pepper Basham from North Carolina posted to Facebook nearly every day since he went missing.

On a Facebook video on Monday she said “ I’m hurting. My family is hurting. I’m watching the struggle through the loss of someone who should have had, should have had a lot more years but that’s not waste it. My brother is fully alive. He is more alive than I am right now. Because he is completely whole. He is completely loved. Any of the hurts of the past are gone."

Hundreds of crew members and volunteers from organizations across nine different states came to Rhea County to help with the search for Dustin.

Basham expressed that she wanted the support her family got and their faith to be an example to others.

“That’s community and love. That’s what God is wanting to build in all of us,” Basham added.

The cause of Williams’ death is still under investigation.