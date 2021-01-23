Family, pets safe after West Knox County house fire

Rural Metro said the people in the home and their two pets were safely outside before crews arrived at the scene.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Knox County family and their two pets are safe Saturday morning after their house caught fire.

Rural Metro responded to the house fire call on Needlefish Lane in West Knox County around 9:52 a.m. Saturday.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the back of the house and extending into the attic.

The occupants and their two pets were waiting safely outside the house prior to Rural Metro's arrival.

Crews attempted to slow the spread of the ire then made entry to extinguish the flames.