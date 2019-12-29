KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sunday, Dec. 29 marks one year since a crash killed Pierce Corcoran on Chapman Highway.

He died when a pickup truck going north crossed into southbound lanes to avoid a slowing car and hit the car Pierce was driving.

Pierce was the son of Knoxville Fire Department Captain and spokesperson D.J. Corcoran.

His family is talking about their grief.

They published a blog post saying reality hurts and it doesn't get easier.

"We want to honor you and how you lived your life but the grief and longing for you weighs heavy," they wrote.

They said they love and miss Pierce and cherish the time they had with him.

Francisco-Eduardo Franco Cambrany, 44, was charged and deported because of the crash.

He had been living illegally in the U.S. for about 14 years.

Although he was charged, he most likely won't be brought back to face those charges in the U.S.

Extradition usually only happens when a suspect faces serious federal charges.

