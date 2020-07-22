Family searching for 73-year-old Whitesburg man who disappeared more than a year ago

Leroy Chamberlin's family told deputies he decided to live with a friend somewhere in Florida and have not heard from him since March 2019.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — A family is asking for help to find a Whitesburg man who disappeared back in March 2019.

The Hamblen County Sheriff's Office said it needs help finding Leroy James Chamberlin, 73.

His family told deputies Chamberlin decided to live with a friend somewhere in Florida. They have not heard from him for more than a year since, and his nieces decided to file a missing person report.

HCSO described Chamberlin as a Native American man who's more than 6 feet tall with shoulder-length gray hair, brown eyes and an eagle tattoo on his upper-left arm. Deputies said he commonly used a walking cane.