Family asks for prayer after one child died in South Knoxville house fire, another fighting to live

Four children were taken to the hospital due to the fire. A 3-year-old passed away and a 9-month-old is in critical condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, a strong house fire led to the death of a young child in South Knoxville.

Four children were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after crews received calls about a fire at 1620 Lenland Avenue. Those four children were 13-year-old Arayah Cole, 2-year-old Allison, 9-month-old Grayson Stull, and 3-year-old Delilah Stull.

Delilah passed away Monday night. According to the family, Grayson is also fighting for his life at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Allison was discharged from the UT Medical Center Monday night, while Arayah is still on oxygen and is stable.

A close relative of the family, Amber Wright, released a statement on the family's behalf to WBIR. It is available below.

“At this time my family does not want to do interviews. With the loss of an amazing little girl who was full of life and her brother hanging on to life at Vanderbilt we are just trying to collect what we can and pray that the baby will recover and come home".

Mark Wilbanks, the Assistant Chief of the Knoxville Fire Department, said that on Monday at around 2 p.m. crew got a call about the house fire. Officials two adults were home with the children when the fire broke out, and investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.

"This fire was such a large fire that it's created some issues for the investigators. It's possibly damaged some of the information they can glean. So it's going to take them a little longer to process it", said Wilbanks.