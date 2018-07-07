A family seeking shelter after a thunderstorm came through Carter County Friday afternoon was transported to a hospital after a lightning strike, NBC Affiliate WCYB reports.

A spokesperson for the Carter County Sheriff's Office said the family, two adults ages 32 and 29 and children ages 5 and 1, received minor burns when the strike hit just after 2 p.m. in the area of Blue Springs Road near Elizabethton.

The family had been rafting down the Watauga River when the storm came through. The victims came to the shoreline to get out of the storm and were sheltered underneath a tree at the time of the incident, the report said.

