MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local family is upset with the way the Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling a crash that left one woman and three children dead.

LaTricia Taylor, known to her family as “Nikki,” died in a car wreck Sunday.

An initial report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Taylor had consumed alcohol when the accident happened and was allegedly driving in the wrong direction when she collided with a tractor-trailer.

Taylor died along with her son Kylan, nephew Dylan and niece Kayleigh.

Investigators said they found alcohol bottles in the 34-year-old’s car at the scene.

Wednesday, a THP spokesperson said he could not confirm if Taylor was under the influence, but a blood sample was sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for testing.

"How y’all come up with this, and then all of a sudden now that y’all recanting the statement say that she was not drunk?” said Arnetha Barber, Taylor’s aunt.

Barber said the family is also disappointed that they've not been kept up-to-date with the investigation.

"Nobody from the site came to talk to her mother. Today is Wednesday and we still haven’t heard from anyone,” said Barber.

The family said Taylor was a great mother, daughter, sister and friend.

She has a 13-year-old daughter who was not in the vehicle during the wreck and a 9-year-old son who died as a result of the crash.

“She was a hardworking mother. She made sure her kids had the best,” said Barber.

Barber said they are hoping for a thorough investigation to get to the bottom of what led up to the crash.

"It’s hard on all of us without a lot of the lies and a lot of things that have been mistaken the wrong way,” said Barber.