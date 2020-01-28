KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One squirrel is giving back to the Australia community by selling Valentine's Day cards this season.

Sinan the squirrel, a VFL squirrel that has made many local appearances at football games and other events, is selling personalized Valentine's Day cards in hopes of helping Australian animals impacted by the recent wildfires.

Owner Saed Awad rescued the baby squirrel back in 2018.

"I went, got him and he was probably a few days old." Awad said. "Usually I take them to the Animal Hospital at UT, but after this one started eating soon. I released him into the wild."

But the little squirrel didn't want to leave his newly found friend.

"He followed me everywhere I go," Awad said. "Every time I'm about to leave in my truck he follows me to the truck, so I take him with me."

Sinan's affable nature sparked an idea in Awad, who had the idea of creating calendars featuring Sinan and selling them for charity.

On Sinan's Instagram, the personalized card costs $3. He said if you don't need a card to donate to the Red Cross in Australia.

If you would like to buy one of these special cards, you can direct message Sinan's Instagram account to place an order.





