Some of the finest cats in Knoxville took to the stage at Chilhowee Park Sunday, March 24 as part of the Tennessee Valley Cat Fancier Association's annual cat show.

Organizers say the event has been running for more than 40 years, and this year's was a huge success.

More than 200 cats and 40 breeds were represented, and people from all over the country flew in to show off their feline friends.

"So it's like family getting together and enjoying our kitties together. And maybe getting a ribbon or two along the way. Hopefully," Bell Buckle resident Kim Walker said.

If you missed the event this year, the cat show will be back next year with more purr-fect furry friends.