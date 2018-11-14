East Tennessee comic fans are paying their respects for the late Stan Lee.

The famed comic book author and face of Marvel Comics is credited with creating superheroes including Iron Man, Spider-Man and the X-Men.

His death at age 95 on Monday is still shaking the comic community.

Knoxville comic lovers gathered at Central Cinema Tuesday night in Lee's honor, watching films and old interviews.

"He was a person that's meant a lot in our lives," said William Mahaffey, programming director at Central Cinema. "Like I grew up reading Marvel Comics."

Mahaffey arranged the event for Lee's local fans.

"I've always felt like a personal connection to those comics in particular," he said.

Many feel the same way about the golden era of comics, including Dennis Lambson in Seymour, who grew up in his grandfather's art studio.

His grandpa was C.C. Beck, the creator of DC Comics' Captain Marvel, the world's mightiest mortal.

Also known as Shazam, it's being turned into a movie coming out this spring.

Growing up with comics, Lambson has always had an appreciation for comics like Stan Lee, who his grandpa had met.

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"I don't know if they were closely associated, if they were old friends, all I know is this is his personal scrapbook and as I was going through it and there's a picture of him sitting with Stan Lee," said Lambson.

It was taken at comic convention in Miami in the 70s.

Two great comic writers, sitting side by side, both gone but not forgotten.

"People are gonna miss Stan Lee just like they missed my grandfather, but you know there's a whole slew of up-and-coming comic book artists that will carry on his tradition I believe," said Lambson.

A tradition that's become a movie giant based on Lee's work, with Marvel Studios putting out new superhero movies every year.

They'll continue making those box office hits in Lee's honor.

"I'm sure that it was probably rewarding to see that all these characters that he made had such a long life, and outlasted him," said Mahaffey.

Stan Lee said it best in a cameo appearance in the 2007 Spider-Man film: "You know, I guess one person can make a difference."

So far, his funeral plans have not been announced.

© 2018 WBIR