Knoxville — Hundreds of fans relived the iconic 1998 Tennessee vs. Florida game Friday night ahead of Saturday's match-up.

New Vol fans and people who were at the game 20 years ago gathered at World's Fair Park to watch the '98 game on a three-story inflatable screen.

When you mention that Florida football game, every Vol fan has a story.

"You couldn't even hear yourself think it was so loud," said longtime fan Gabe Correa.

"We weren't there but we've seen videos and stuff," said UT freshman Ethan Ward.

The '98 Florida game happened before Ward was born, but he grew up hearing "Feels like '98."

All experiences blended together Friday night at World's Fair Park.

"The time that we were there, it was so exciting," said Correa, who was at the famous game.

Correa and his son came to World's Fair Park to relive the memories.

"We were just in awe. We were just celebrating with everybody else," said Correa.

He remembers the goal posts being ripped out of the ground.

Kim Gordon has a piece of that goal post, which ended up in Fort Loudoun Lake.

"Me and my two brothers took off with tools, we pulled it out of the river," she said.

Correa and Gordon have passed on their stories to kids and grandkids who came with them to watch the game unfold again 20 years later.

About 500 people filled the lawn to watch the game.

To the young fans, Correa has some advice.

"Support Tennessee whether they're up or down," he said."

Organizers said they plan to hold similar screenings of other iconic Vols games in the future.

© 2018 WBIR