KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many Fantasy of Trees is a time for joy and magic but for the little ones in need it is a time for care and a time for giving



"it's a fun event obviously," East Tennessee Children's Hospital PR manager Erica Estep said. "However you're helping kids right in your own backyard, you're helping kids close to home."

Like every year this year's lights, trees and sparkle hold a bigger meaning

Estep said the proceeds will impact the NICU the most.

"This year all the money raised is going to by specialized equipment for out neonatal intensive care unit," she said.

By equipment, she means a CritiCool system, which is pretty important.

"It's a whole body cooling system for newborns that have had a traumatic birth injury," she said.

Depending on the baby, those injuries can vary but there are a few that stand out.

"We're talking about lack of oxygen to the brain or lack of blood flow," Estep said.

Medically the change in temperature goes a long way.

"If you can cool down the baby's temperature it allows their body systems to heal themselves," she said. "It could almost reduce brain injury from birth if we get them on cooling within the first couple of hours of birth."

Estep adds the system can work inside of ambulances which speeds up the process.

"So they are getting care on the way to the hospital," she said.

Especially considering just how many counties the hospital serves.

"Our ambulances travel all over the region we're talking sometimes two hours to a hospital," she said.

If you plan to take a minute to visit the magic of Fantasy of trees, just know what begins with a joy of Christmas ends with tools needed to keep some of the most at risk babies alive.

"Life changing and life saving equipment that's what we're all about and we couldn't do it without your help," Estep said.

There is still time to buy tickets to Fantasy of Trees. The event goes on Until Dec. 1.

