FarmHouse fraternity site near UT campus acquired by Chicago housing developer

FarmHouse is on Lake Avenue, close to multiple other plots recently acquired by LLCs tied to the developer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Add another chunk of Cumberland Avenue area land -- and a well-known one at that -- to the collection that's being gathered by a Chicago firm that develops large housing projects.

The FarmHouse fraternal organization's building at 1901 Lake Ave. has been sold to Core Knoxville Lake LLC, which has a Chicago address, records show.

The sale is valued at $1.35 million.

The LLC and Scott Snyder, a representative for Tennessee Farmhouse Association, signed the deed transfer in February, but it was filed with Knox County Register of Deeds Nick McBride's office Tuesday, records show.

Core Knoxville Lake and Core Knoxville Cumberland LLC have been acquiring numerous plots on both sides of Cumberland Avenue generally east of 20th Street and west of 19th Street, records show.

That includes the Stefano's Pizza site and the University Liquors site on the north side of Cumberland. Purchases represent an overall investment of more than $15 million, records show.

They've also acquired 817 19th St. right next door and northeast of FarmHouse as well as nearby 1912 Cumberland Ave., a former bar, on the south side of the Strip.

Efforts to reach a FarmHouse representative were unsuccessful. It's not clear what the fraternity's current building usage is and if they've got another home.

Chicago-based Core Spaces describes itself as delivering "dynamic acquisition, development and in-house management services for urban residential, hospitality, student housing and build to rent single family housing communities. From world-class amenities and progressive design to impeccable client service and a community focus, we specialize in creating spaces people want to be in."

The face of the Strip has been changing in recent years from a cluster of single-story bars, clubs and restaurants to more concentrated developments, including a couple large residential projects on the western end.