The transformation of the old Faith Lutheran Church off Campbell Station Road in Farragut is progressing.

Crews removed the church's steeple on Monday and are renovating it into the new Farragut Community Center and West Knox Senior Center.

The Town of Farragut and videographer P38 Aerial shared updates on the transformation to social media.

The plan is to transform the old church into a space for the community that the town and Knox County will share ownership of.

Knox County and Farragut bought the location for $2 million. The county footed up to another $2 million for renovations, and the two are splitting any additional costs of up to $2.25 million.

The town said it hopes to cut the ribbon on the new community center as part of its 40th anniversary celebration in January.