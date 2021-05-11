x
Farragut 'Castle on the Hill' sells for $4.25M

The 15,000-square-foot home overlooks Farragut above Campbell Station Road.

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Farragut’s sprawling “Castle on the Hill” mansion has sold for $4.25 million, Knox County records show.

Local residents know the seven-bedroom, 15,000-square-foot home well. It’s perched on a hill above Campbell Station Road west of Farragut High School.

Front steps to Farragut's castle up above Campbell Station Road.

Records show the home sold Nov. 1. Kimberly Roberts-Shelton and Doug Shelton sold it to Peter Scott Rye, an area realtor, according to records.

The mansion sits on more than 11 acres in a prominent Farragut location.

It sits on more than 11 acres of land and was built in 2014. The home has occasionally hosted community fundraisers and benefits.

It's listed as having more than 8 baths, a media/gaming room, an entertainment "hall," and a swimming pool, among other features.

