KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Farragut High School will host a Back to School Chess Event later this month. 

It costs $20 to enter and all of the proceeds will go to the FHS Mu Alpha Theta Math Club.

Participants can pre-register online at Reg4chess.com until midnight on Sept. 20.

Attendees can also pay the entry fee at the door from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. The tournament starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. 

The event is being sponsored by the TN Regional I Chess, East Tennessee Chess Club, Hardin Valley Chess Club, the University of Tennessee Student Chess Club, and Farragut High School.
