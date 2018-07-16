The Town of Farragut and Knox County have joined forces to finish up the purchase of the former Faith Lutheran Church in Farragut and re-purpose it into a West Knox County community/senior center.

According to Commissioner Schoonmaker, it has taken three and a half years to search for the perfect new location for the centers.

Farragut and Knox County will share ownership of the building.

Farragut will be the titled owner, and Knox County will lease a portion of the building for 20 years.

The pair are buying the location for $2 million. Knox County will pay for renovations up to $2 million, and the two will split the additional costs up to $2.25 million.

The Knox County Commission will be adding to the agenda for the Work Session scheduled for Monday, July 16 at 5 p.m. and will talk about the lease agreement and the Memorandum of Understanding with the Town of Farragut for the property at 239 Jamestown Boulevard.

The Commission will vote Monday, July 23 concerning the lease agreement and MOU.

© 2018 WBIR