Some Farragut nursing home patients to relocate after business fails to comply with health, safety requirements

Summit View of Farragut failed to comply with Medicare's health and safety requirements, according to a letter from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Residents insured under Medicare or Medicaid must relocate from a Farragut nursing home after it failed to comply with Medicare's health and safety requirements, according to a letter sent on August 30 from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or CMS.

The Medicare provider agreement between Summit View of Farragut, located on 12823 Kingston Pike, and the Secretary of Health and Human Services was terminated on September 1.

"CMS requires facilities to meet certain health and safety standards to be certified as a Medicare provider. Involuntary termination of a provider agreement is generally a last resort after all other attempts to remedy the deficiencies at a facility have been exhausted. In this instance, CMS has found that Summit View of Farragut is out of compliance with CMS’s health and safety requirements," the letter said.

On July 24 through August 4, the Health Facilities Commission survey team conducted a complaint investigation at Summit View of Farragut. The investigation revealed violations of licensure statutes and regulations that are considered "detrimental to the health, safety, or welfare of the residents." You can read the notice here.