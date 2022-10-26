Farragut receives grant for stormwater improvement projects

These projects will directly support improvements to stormwater quality and drinking water conservation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Farragut has secured a $1.7 million grant to fund a variety of stormwater improvement projects, according to a press release from Sen. Richard Briggs.

The funds for the project are being distributed by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conversation from the state's American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund.

These projects will directly support improvements to stormwater quality and drinking water conservation through best management practices. The projects will also address multiple critical needs, including developing a Stormwater Infrastructure Plan.

“As our community grows, so do the demands on our infrastructure,” Briggs said. “This grant is an investment in the future of Farragut. It will help fund needed projects now as well ensure that Farragut’s infrastructure can support current and future growth. A solid storm and wastewater infrastructure is crucial for any thriving community, and I congratulate the town of Farragut for recognizing a need and completing a successful application for these funds.”

This grant was one of 12 grants announced by TDEC.