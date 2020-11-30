Farragut ready to celebrate opening of Campbell Station Inn Plaza

Work has been underway many months on the plaza, near the historic inn.

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Farragut will celebrate the opening of its new Campbell Station Inn Plaza on Thursday.

It sits at the corner of Campbell Station Road and Kingston Pike, next to the Campbell Station Inn, a Civil War-era home the town spent years renovating.

The plaza will be named in honor of former longtime Mayor Ralph McGill, who died in 2018. McGill was among the town's founding officials.

The public is welcome to attend Thursday's event, which runs 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The inn itself has undergone renovations that include asbestos removal, a new roof, new electrical systems and new heating systems. A new sprinkler system also was installed.