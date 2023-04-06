TWRA: Investigation underway after fatal boat crash on Norris Lake

The crash happened near Black Fox Access Area in Grainger County around 5:20 p.m., according to officials.

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers are investigating a fatal boat crash that happened on Norris Lake.

The crash happened near Black Fox Access Area around 5:20 p.m. It involved a personal watercraft that collided with another boat, TWRA said.

The man that drove the personal watercraft died at the scene, TWRA said.