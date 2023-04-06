TWRA: Investigation underway after fatal boat crash on Norris Lake

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers are investigating a fatal boat crash that happened on Norris Lake.
The crash happened near Black Fox Access Area around 5:20 p.m. It involved a personal watercraft that collided with another boat, TWRA said.
The man that drove the personal watercraft died at the scene, TWRA said.
First responders took the victim's body for forensic analysis, according to officials. The identity is being withheld out of respect for the victim's family.