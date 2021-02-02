TWRA: Woman dies after boat explosion on the Cumberland River

A 54-year-old woman from Clarksville was transported by Montgomery County EMS to Tennova Medical Center in Clarksville where she later died, TWRA officials said.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A woman is dead after an explosion aboard a boat near Clarksville on the Cumberland River, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials said.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Clarksville Fire/Rescue, Montgomery County EMA, and Montgomery County Fire responded to a call of an explosion and a boat on fire Sunday afternoon.

An initial investigation shows that the boat, a 38-foot Carver, had just refueled and was getting underway when the incident occurred.

Officials said both the operator and occupant were thrown into the water where they were rescued by a nearby boater.

According to a press release, the male operator, 56, of Clarksville, is currently being treated at Tennova.