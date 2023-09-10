'They were inseparable' | North Knoxville church reflects after death of a woman in Clinton car crash

People at Black Oak Heights Baptist Church said 78-year-old Janie S. Ballinger was a cherished member of the community.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sept. 26, a fatal car crash in Clinton left the community at a North Knoxville church grieving over the loss of one of their cherished members.

Janie S. Ballinger, 78, was a passenger in a car when the Tennessee Highway Patrol said another car crossed over the double-yellow lines and crashed into it. Another 30-year-old woman, Shelby Russell, died in the crash as well.

Ballinger was a key member of the Black Oak Heights Baptist Church and the community there was left grieving her loss. Of all the church members there, her husband grieved the most.

"They were inseparable. Johnny and Janie were always together, doing things together," said Dale Stokes, music director at the church. "Janie had a real infectious laugh. That when she laughed, I mean, you knew it was her."

Their contagious smiles captivated people who stepped inside the church. Stokes gravitated toward that smile, starting 25 years of friendship.

"I got to know them when I came here to the church. Didn't take long, they're very outgoing people and very friendly," said Stokes.

The pair wore many hats at the church, working as anything from janitors to choir singers and child caretakers, as well as anything in between. Janie served as the church's nursery director for 25 years.

"Always took care of the kids, loved what she did, and always had a smile on her face," said Stokes.

It all changed in a single day.

"My phone rang, and it was the office calling. And they just told me that they'd been in a very bad car accident and that Janie didn't make it and Johnny was in pretty bad shape," said Stokes. "We didn't understand it, but we know that with Him, with Jesus, that we will be able to make it."