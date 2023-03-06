THP: One dead after ATV crash in Cocke County on Thursday

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Keaston Jackson, 20, from Florida, died after a crash of on Cosby Highway near Caney Creek Road on Thursday.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a 20-year-old person was dead after an ATV crash during the early morning of March 2, according to a preliminary report.

They said Keaston Jackson, from Florida, died from the single-vehicle crash. They said the ATV was headed south on Cosby highway when Jackson lost control of the vehicle.

They said it then went off the left side of the road and flipped over onto its top, according to the report. They said the crash happened near Caney Creek Road.