KPD: One person dead after crash in downtown Knoxville on Henley Street, two taken to hospital with injuries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a person died after a crash in downtown Knoxville on Wednesday.

They said two vehicles were involved in the crash on Henley Street at Main Street. They said the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead on the scene. They also said two occupants in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

The road was temporarily closed while crews worked. It was back open by 3:16 p.m., according to KPD. They also said the crash was an active investigation.