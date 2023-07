The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on West Marine Road, the Knox County Sheriff's Department said.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash in South Knox County, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said.

KCSO responded to the crash at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Marine Road.

The car left the roadway and hit a utility pole. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KCSO.