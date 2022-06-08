KPD: Officer resigns after involvement in fatal crash

Mauricio Luna died in August 2021 after a Knoxville police cruiser driven by Officer Cody Klingmann crashed into his vehicle on Kingston Pike.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department officer involved in a fatal August 2021 crash has resigned.

Officer Cody Klingmann submitted his letter of resignation on Tuesday, June 7, according to KPD.

Mauricio Luna died on August 13 after a Knoxville police cruiser driven by Klingmann crashed into his vehicle on Kingston Pike early that morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

Klingmann, along with several other officers, was responding to a commercial burglary call without his emergency equipment activated, THP said.

Luna's Honda Accord pulled onto Kingston Pike in front of Klingmann's cruiser near Cheshire Drive. Luna died in the crash, and Klingmann suffered minor injuries, according to THP.

The mother of Mauricio Luna is suing the officer and the city for $3 million. The lawsuit alleges the officer failed to use proper care while driving, was speeding and should have been using his emergency equipment.

The Knox County District Attorney General's office reviewed the wreck and determined criminal charges weren't merited; it didn't opine about potential civil liability.

Klingmann was the subject of a KPD Internals Affair investigation into the fatal crash. He was immediately reassigned from patrol after the crash and remained on reassignment until his resignation on Tuesday, KPD said.