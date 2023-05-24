x
Seymour Fire Department: Fatal crash closes northbound lanes on Chapman Hwy. near Macon Ln. in Sevier Co.

The fire department said that the lanes were closed near Macon Lane, and suggested motorists use alternative routes.
Credit: Alexander Oganezov - stock.adobe

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department said Wednesday that a fatal crash closed a part of Chapman Highway in Sevier County.

They said the crash happened near Macon Lane and closes northbound lanes on Chapman Highway. They suggested motorists use alternative routes.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol also said they were investigating the crash.

Additional information about the crash, such as the identity of anyone involved or the circumstances surrounding the crash, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.

