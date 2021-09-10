KPD: One woman dead, another in critical condition after Clinton Highway crash Saturday morning

Police said they got calls about the crash at around 8:35 a.m. and two vehicles were involved.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Saturday that one woman was dead, another was in critical condition, and two other people were injured in a crash on Clinton Highway.

They said they received calls about the crash at around 8:35 a.m. Saturday morning and that it happened at 6285 Clinton Highway. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to a release.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while another woman was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and was in critical condition as of 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The two others who were injured are in stable condition, police said.

Knoxville police are investigating the crash, officials said.