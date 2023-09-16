x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Roane County Sheriff's Office: One person dead, another hospitalized in camper fire

According to the Roane County Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out at around 9 p.m. on Old Valley Road in Harriman Friday night.
Credit: Adobe Stock

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead and another is being treated for burns after a fire Friday evening in Roane County.

According to the Roane County Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out at a camper around 9 p.m. on Old Valley Road in Harriman. 

Authorities have not released the names of the victims as they work to notify their families.

The cause of the fire and death are under investigation. TBI is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. WBIR will continue to update this article as we learn more information.

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Rod Run event takes over Pigeon Forge

Before You Leave, Check This Out