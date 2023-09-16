Roane County Sheriff's Office: One person dead, another hospitalized in camper fire

According to the Roane County Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out at around 9 p.m. on Old Valley Road in Harriman Friday night.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead and another is being treated for burns after a fire Friday evening in Roane County.

According to the Roane County Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out at a camper around 9 p.m. on Old Valley Road in Harriman.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims as they work to notify their families.

The cause of the fire and death are under investigation. TBI is assisting with the investigation.