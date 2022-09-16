THP: Woman dies after car crash in Morgan County on Monday

The crash happened on Highway 62, near Big Mountain Church Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a 57-year-old woman died after she was involved in a crash in Morgan County on Monday.

They said that Aimee Dixon, from Oak Ridge, died after her car was hit head-on while she was driving on Highway 62, near Big Mountain Church Road. According to a preliminary report, another car was driving in the opposite direction when it hit a guardrail.

The car then went into the opposite lane of the highway and hit Dixon's car. Her car then went off the road and into an embankment. Another car that was driving behind her then hit the first car.