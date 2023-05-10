Rural Metro crews respond to fatal motorcycle crash on Norris Freeway

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro crews responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on Wednesday, at around 7:15 p.m.
They said that when crews arrived, they found that only the motorcycle was involved in the crash and the rider was fatally injured. They said it happened near a Walmart on Norris Freeway. They said the Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the investigation, and traffic would be impacted in the area.
They asked drivers to find alternate routes.
Additional information about the crash, including the identity of the victim, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.